Head of Kazakhstan Industry Devt Institute appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board Chairman of Kazakhstan Industry Development Institute JSC has been appointed, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

"By the decision of the Board of Directors, Bekenov Berik Temirgaliyevich was elected Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Industry Development Institute JSC", the statement says.

Berik Bekenov was born in Yereimentau (Akmola region) on October 19, 1980. He graduated from the Seifullin Kazakh Agrarian University, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics, qualified as a mechanical engineer, economist. Since 2012 he had worked as a Director of the Strategic Planning Department at the Ministry of Investment and Development.