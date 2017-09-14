Head of Kazakhstan reveals details of conversation with Donald Trump

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has disclosed the details of the conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Telephone conversations between heads of state are commonplace. We call each other. I called him in November when he [Donald Trump] was elected president. At that time, we had a long conversation. He asked about the situation in our region, Russia, China. Then, we met in Riyadh during the meeting between the U.S. and Arab countries. Later on, he called me. Before that, the head of the U.S. Department of Energy came for the Expo 2017, I received him. He was very satisfied and delighted with the exhibits and the level at which the exhibition was organized. Perhaps, when he arrived, he reported to his chief, and the latter decided to call me," the Head of State told a press briefing with local and foreign journalists in the Akorda presidential residence.

The President underscored that he spoke with his American counterpart about the Kazakh-American relations. "I reminded him that the U.S., the companies, invested over $40 billion in Kazakhstan. 500 companies with investment from American business are operating in our country, the largest companies are represented here. I requested that the current sanctions would not affect the work of these companies. He assured that it had nothing to do with Kazakhstan and confirmed his country's interest in further development of these relations with Kazakhstan," the President added.