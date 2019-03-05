Head of Kazakhstan’s NOC re-elected Vice-President of Olympic Council of Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bangkok, Thailand, hosted the 38th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which was mainly dedicated to the election of the OCA President, as well as the members of the OCA Executive Committee and the OCA standing committees. President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev was re-elected as the OCA Vice-President for Central Asia for 2019-2022.

OCA President, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, was also re-elected for another four-year period.



As part of the OCA events, the representatives of the NOC of Kazakhstan held various bilateral meetings with the leaders of the national Olympic committees of Afghanistan and Iran.



The National Olympic Committees of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan (represented by Dr. Hafizullah Wali Rahimi) signed the Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding.



The President of the NOC of Iran, Dr. Reza Salehi Amiri, expressed his readiness to closely collaborate with the NOC of Kazakhstan, noting the high level of the country's sport development and leading positions in Central Asia. He invited the leaders of the NOC of Kazakhstan to Tehran to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries.



In addition, the representatives of Kazakhstan met with the staff of the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) to discuss the opportunities for the development of this sport.