Head of KazAvtoZhol N Kazakhstan branch detained for bribery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of KazAvtoZhol North Kazakhstan branch has been detained on charges of accepting 4 million tenge bribe, Kazinform correspondent.

The Department of the National Anticorruption Bureau of North-Kazakhstan region detained the head of the regional branch of JSC "National Company" KazAvtoZhol "Askar Zhankin on charges of accepting a bribe.

According to the Bureau, he received 4 million tenge for providing 'protection' to one of the contractors involved in reconstruction of roads under the Nurly Zhol state program.

Zhankin was put into the Temporary Detention Center in Petropavlovsk. Pre-trial investigation is underway.