Head of KAZISS praises Kazakh-Uzbek coop

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Speaking at the conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Kazakh-Uzbek diplomatic relations in Tashkent, director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KAZISS) Zarema Shaukenova said that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the key countries in the region with close views on many regional and international issues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have similar views on the issues related to water and energy, joint infrastructure projects and the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. She also pointed out that preserving the environment and revival of the Aral Sea is another important aspect of the joint work of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, stressing the effectiveness of the International Fund for the Salvation of the Aral Sea, that marks its 25th anniversary next year and that it was decided to amp up the fund's activities. In this regard, the countries agreed to hold a summit in 2018 to discuss mutually acceptable solutions of the Aral problem.

In her speech, the head of KAZISS also drew the participants' attention to the stabilizing role that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan play in the region, making an important contribution to the strengthening of peace and security in Central Asia.

Ms. Shaukenova highly praised the multilateral consultation and cooperation mechanism that was established under the auspices of the UNSC within the framework of which the countries work together to promote Central Asian issues in Security Council.