    12:44, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of Khromtau district appointed in Aktobe region

    None
    Photo: t.me/Aktobe_region
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Nurkhan Tleumuratov has been designated as the new akim of Khromtau district of Aktobe region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the regional administration.

    Akim (governor) of Aktobe region introduced Nurkhan Tleumuratov to the staff of the regional administration and gave him instructions regarding further socioeconomic development of the district.

    Born in 1991 in Khromtau district, Nurkhan Tleumuratov is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and British universities and member of the Presidential Candidates’ Pool.


    He started his professional career in 2013 in the Aktobe regional administration and then served as a regional director of KAZAKH INVEST national company.

    Since April 2020 he has been serving as the head of the entrepreneurship department of Aktobe region.


