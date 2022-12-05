Head of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers receives delegation of Arab investors

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov received a delegation of Arab investors led by Abdul Jabbar Al Sayeha, head of the Al Sayegh Group the largest corporation, Kabar reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of multifaceted cooperation, including in the mining and energy sectors, agriculture and banking.

The chairman of the Cabinet noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is interested in attracting world-class investment companies to the country's economy.

«The Kyrgyz side is ready to create all the necessary conditions for the implementation of major investment projects» he said.

In turn, the members of the Arab delegation expressed their readiness to start implementing projects in all areas of mutual interest and presented areas in which there is a possibility of investing.

Photo: kabar.kg