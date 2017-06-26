EN
    22:25, 26 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of Kyzylorda region Employment Department appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the order of the akim of Kyzylorda region, Yergashbaev Murat has been appointed the head of the regional department for coordination of employment and social programs, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

    Murat Yergeshbaev was born in 1966. He graduated from the Almaty Institute of National Economy with a degree in economics and the National Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, specializing in public service management.

    He began his career in 1989 as an economist at the Dzhambul state farm in Kyzylorda region. Subsequently, he held executive positions in financial institutions and public administration. He was the director of the Kyzylorda branch of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, the head of the regional finance department, akim of Kyzylorda, Karmakshinsky and Shieli districts.

    Since March 2015, Mr. Yergeshbaev held the position of managing director and head of staff of JSC KazAgroProduct.

     

