Head of Land Reform Commission sums up results of its 2nd session (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission will focus on the issues of transfer of land to foreigners at its next session on May 28.

Head of the commission and First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev revealed the theme of the next session to journalists on Saturday.

"Today we've created 4 working groups that include members of the commission and public figures," Mr. Sagintayev said summing up results of the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to him, at its 2nd session the commission mainly discussed whether to sell land or to sell it to Kazakhstanis only and under what conditions.

"Members of the commission suggested not only selling land, but also leasing it to citizens of Kazakhstan," Vice Premier added.

In his words, the final composition of the working groups will be approved at the upcoming session next Saturday.

38 members of the commission took floor at its 2nd session and put forward their proposals on selling of agricultural lands to citizens of Kazakhstan.

