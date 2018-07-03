EN
    18:22, 03 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of Law Enforcement Agencies Academy appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yergali Merzadinov now heads the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "By the Head of State's executive order, Yergali Merzadinov has been appointed as the Rector of the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the executive order says.

