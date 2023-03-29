Head of Majilis Legislation Committee designated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snezhanna Imasheva is appointed as the chairwoman of the Legislation, Judicial and Legal Reform Committee of the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports.

The majority of the deputies supported her candidacy.

Born in 1981 in West Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Utemisov West Kazakhstan State University.

In March 2016 was elected the deputy of the Majilis of the VI convocation. Since March 2023 is the deputy of the Majilis of the VIII convocation.