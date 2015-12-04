Head of Majilis urges TurkPA to partake in preparation for Integration Concept of the Turkic world (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov has urged TurkPA to participate in the preparatory work for the adoption of the Integration Concept of the Turkic world.

Such a statement he made at the VI session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking states. "For a quarter century cooperation between the brotherly peoples has risen to an unprecedented level. A new concept of the Turkic world has formed on the world political scene," said K. Dzhakupov. According to him, in order to further systematize the mutual cooperation and improve its efficiency the summit of the Turkic Council instructed to develop the Integration Concept of the Turkic world. Majilis speaker added that the idea of "Mangilik Yel" was developed in order to include Kazakhstan in the list of the most developed countries.