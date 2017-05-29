EN
    14:08, 29 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of N Kazakhstan Architecture and Construction Control Department appointed

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM By an order of the akim of North-Kazakhstan region Valery Zatay was appointed the head of State Architectural and Construction Control Department, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Valery Zatay was born in 1955. He graduated from the Moscow Architectural Institute with a degree in architecture.
    He began his career in 1982 as a senior architect of the SevGrazhdanproekt MPI. Worked as the chief architect of MP "Gradostroitel", D.F. "Ecoresource" in Petropavlovsk. From 1993 to 1995 he worked as an architect in various organizations.

    In different years he held managing positions at the special department of the construction committee, Petropavlovsk construction department, and regional department of architecture.

    From 2004 to 2009 Valery Zatay worked as the Deputy Head of the North-Kazakhstan Regional Construction Department, and chief architect of the region.

    From 2009 to the present appointment he headed the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of North Kazakhstan.

    Valery Zatay was awarded an honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a "Madeniet Kairatkeri" badge.

     

