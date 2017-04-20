EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:13, 20 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of N Kazakhstan internal affairs dept detained

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM National Bureau of Anti-Corruption has confirmed it detained the head of the department of internal affairs of Taiynshinsky district.

    According to the press service, Colonel Martyniuk was caught red-handed taking a bribe, for allegedly, requalification of a criminal case and drawing a procedural agreement.

    The suspect was placed in the Temporary Detention Center in Petropavlovsk and a pretrial investigation has been launched into the case.

     

    Tags:
    Corruption-related crimes North Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Law and justice Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!