EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:27, 22 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Head of National Press Club suspected of embezzling 300 mln tenge

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anti-Corruption Agency of Almaty has established facts of embezzling more than 300 million tenge allocated to the Committee on Information and JSC "Kazakhtelecom" for the promotion of public policy information.

    Head of National Press Club Seitkazy Matayev has been suspected of combating embezzlement of 300 million tenge. In addition, law enforcement is carrying out checks of embezzling 169 million tenge allocated to local executive bodies for similar purposes.
    Seitkazy Matayev is suspected of committing embezzlement and tax evasion (imprisonment for 6-12 years with confiscation of property).
    It is worth noting that with the authorization of the court S.Matayev's property was frozen.

    Tags:
    Almaty Combating corruption Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!