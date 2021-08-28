Head of Orthodox Church condoles over tragedy in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the tragedy in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports referring to Mitropolia.kz.

Sharing the sorrow for loss with all people of the city and the region he expressed deepest condolences to the grieving families and wished sooner recovery to those injured. He also expressed confidence that members of the Chimkent eparchy of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan render all the needy necessary assistance and spiritual support.