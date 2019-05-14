Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission positively assesses coop with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov held a meeting with Urszula Gacek, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The Foreign Minister told Ms Gacek about the meeting he had with OSCE/ODIHR Director Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir in Warsaw on May 7 and assured that Kazakhstani side would further assist the OSCE/ODIHR in election observation process.



During the meeting held in a warm and constructive atmosphere, Urszula Gacek positively assessed cooperation between the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission and governmental structures of Kazakhstan, primarily with the Central Election Commission and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Urszula Gacek expressed confidence that her mission which includes the headquarters, 22 long-term and 300 short-term observers, would monitor the electoral process comprehensively, impartially and effectively in accordance with the common criteria applied by the ODIHR in all OSCE participating countries.



The head of the mission said that she planned to meet with all the presidential candidates and leaders of their election campaign offices.

The MFA continues actively cooperating with international organizations and central election commissions of foreign countries in sending observers to Kazakhstan presidential elections set for June 9.



Apart from the OSCE, Kazakhstan expects missions of observers from such international organizations as the CIS, OIC, SCO, Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States and TurkPA.