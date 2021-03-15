Head of OSCE Programme Office completes his mission in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Gyorgy Szabo, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

During the meeting the sides shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda and further cooperation within the Organization in military-political, economic-ecological and human dimensions, democratic reforms initiated by President Tokayev under the «hearing state» concept. The diplomats confirmed adherence of the parties to promoting the Office projects in the scope of Kazakhstan's interests.

Following the talks the Kazakh FM handed Gyorgy Szabo the Certificate of Appre

ciation for contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE.