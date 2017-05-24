Head of paramilitary rescue service detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Department of the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption has detained the General Director of the Professional Paramilitary Emergency Rescue Service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Bolat Halyk on corruption charges, the press service of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption reports.

Bolat Halyk created a corruption scheme allowing him to receive bribes from contractors for a speedy signing of completion certificates.

In addition, Mr. Halyk is suspected of a large-scale embezzlement of the RSE funds with the complicity of the chief accountant Ms. Medebaeyva and the head of the Atyrau branch Ms. Makhmutova.

During the search at the suspect's residence, officers seized $300,000 and 6 million tenge.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the cases. Suspects were placed in the Temporary Detention Center.