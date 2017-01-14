Head of Passenger Transport and Motorways Department appointed in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mirzhan Satkanov has been appointed as head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

According to the press service, Mr. Satkanov began his professional career as a chief specialist of the Finance Department of Uralsk city in 2001.

Afterwards he held numerous posts at the Entrepreneurship Development Department of West Kazakhstan region.



Starting from 2006 and till 2010 he served as deputy director of West Kazakhstan branch of JSC "National Pension Saving Fund of the National Bank of Kazakhstan".



Mr. Satkanov took up the post of deputy director of the Entrepreneurship and Industry Department of West Kazakhstan region in 2012.



Prior to the appointment he headed the Entrepreneurship, Industrial and Innovative Development Department of West Kazakhstan region.