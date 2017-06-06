Head of Passenger Transport Department of Akmola region appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Akim of Akmola region Malik Murzalin introduced the new head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of the region, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

Prior to this appointment, Zhalaman Bakishev served as the Head of the Housing and Communal Services Department, and Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Petropavlovsk.

Mr. Bakishev graduated from the Kuibyshev Siberian Order of the Red Banner of Labor Automobile and Road Institute specialty in construction engineering. He has 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector. From 2011 to 2014 he worked as deputy head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Akmola region.