EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 06 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of Passenger Transport Department of Akmola region appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Akim of Akmola region Malik Murzalin introduced the new head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of the region, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.  

    Prior to this appointment, Zhalaman Bakishev served as the Head of the Housing and Communal Services Department, and Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Petropavlovsk.

    Mr. Bakishev graduated from the Kuibyshev Siberian Order of the Red Banner of Labor Automobile and Road Institute specialty in construction engineering. He has 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector. From 2011 to 2014 he worked as deputy head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Akmola region.

     

    Tags:
    Akmola region Transport Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!