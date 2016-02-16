Head of Polish Senate: Kazakhstan is an important partner of Poland in CA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Warsaw has held a meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerik Utembayev and Chairman of the Senate of Poland Stanislaw Karchevsky.

During the sitting the parties have considered the issues of bilateral cooperation as well as the prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the progress of the Majilis election campaign, socio-economic policies and prospects of bilateral partnership. Attention was focused on the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" to realize the five institutional reforms aimed at improving investment mechanisms and conditions that could attract the Polish business to the Kazakh market. One of the most important projects for the Polish partners is the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 themed "Future Energy".

The head of the Polish Senate was also informed about the initiatives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly on the country's candidacy for nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017 - 2018, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan and activities of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

In turn, S. Karchevsky stressed that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Poland in Central Asia and the country is interested in further enhancing cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership. Senate of Poland plays a key role in maintaining relations with the Polish diaspora around the world.

