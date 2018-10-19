Head of Polpharma names key reasons to invest in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Jerzy Starak, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma that is Poland's pharmaceutical drug manufacturer, revealed three key reasons for investing in Kazakhstan during his speech at the Kazakhstan-Europe Business Forum in Brussels, Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Starak said that, first of all, Kazakhstan is a dynamic country with a young population and growing expectations for highly-qualified medicine. The second reason is that the Government prioritizes the development of a strong local pharmaceutical industry to ensure the safety of medicines for citizens. In addition, Kazakhstan has a strategic location in Central Asia and is part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which gives access to the 180-million population to perform a free trade, the speaker summed up.

The company Polpharma became the majority stakeholder in Chimpharm JSC in 2011 and has so far invested over $80 million in production.

"We are committed to improving our R&D and production facilities in compliance with international standards," Jerzy Starak pointed out.

He added that Polpharma aims at expanding Kazakhstan's population access to high-quality medicines and introduce high standards of quality.

"I really want to see Kazakhstan as the leading exporter of medicines in the Eurasian Economic Union and the region of Central Asia," the speaker concluded.

It is to be recalled that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Brussels to participate in the 12th Summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).





Photo: lekoboz.ru