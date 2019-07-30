Head of Presidential Administration’s Domestic Policy Dept appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gani Nygymetov has been appointed as Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

«By the Head of State’s order, Gani Saktaganuly Nygymetov was appointed as Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the press service says.

Gani Nygymetov was born in 1983. He graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University with a degree in international relations (2005); Monterey Institute of International Studies (Bolashak Scholarship), Master of Public Administration (2007); Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business and Duke University, Master of Business Administration (2014); Columbia Business School, summer course in corporate finance (2007); University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (2010); the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore (2011); Harvard Kennedy School, Executive Education (2013).

He began his career as an intern at UNDP Headquarters, Regional Bureau for Europe and Central Asia (February – July 2007); Project Manager at the Public Administration Department of the JSC National Analytical Center under the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2007-2009); Director of the International Cooperation Department of Nazarbayev University (2009-2012); Deputy General Director for Development at the Center for Energy Research of Nazarbayev University (January 2012 –November 2012); Chief Business Development Officer at Nazarbayev University Research and Innovation System (2012-2013); President of the Center for International Programs of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science (2013-2016); Executive Director of the Center for Strategic Initiatives (2016-2017); Director of the Institute for Eurasian Integration (2017-2018).

Since March 2018, he has served as Deputy Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.