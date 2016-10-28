Head of Presidential Administration suggests reducing ministries' staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adilbek Dzhaksybekov suggested reducing the staff of Kazakhstani ministries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"One of the problems of [Kazakhstani] government bodies is high employee turnover. At the same time many positions remain vacant for months.

Following the results of the 3rd Q there are 970 vacant positions at the Ministry of Finance, 900 - vacant positions - at the Ministry of National Economy and over 280 vacant positions - at the Ministry of Agriculture. Analogous situation can be observed in the regions," Dzhaksybekov said at the extended session of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Fight against Corruption.



The Head of the Presidential Administration stressed that a considerable amount of vacancies negatively affects the stability of the staff, quality of work and loads a lot of work on other employees.



"It is crucial to analyze why there are so many vacancies. Maybe it is reasonable to reduce the staff [of the ministries]," Dzhaksybekov proposed.