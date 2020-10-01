Head of Republican Space Communications Center named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Baubek Oralmagambetov introduced the new CEO of the Republican Space Communications Center, Malik Zhuiriktayev, to the staff.

He graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute, Abai Almaty State University.

Prior to the appointment has served as deputy director general at Vostoktelecom LLP, Kazakhtelecom JSC.