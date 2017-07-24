EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:54, 24 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of S Kazakhstan audit commission detained on bribery allegations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of South Kazakhstan region Audit Commission Shalabay S. and chief auditor of the region Kudiyarov B. were detained while receiving a bribe, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption.

    "On July 23, the South Kazakhstan department of National Bureau of Anti-Corruption detained the Chairman of the South Kazakhstan Audit Commission Shalabay S. and the Chief Auditor of the Audit Commission Kudiyarov B. receiving a bribe in the amount of KZT 7 million for issuing a positive audit certificate," the report reads.

    Shalabay S. has been taken into custody in a temporary detention facility. And Kudiyarov B. was released due to his full confession and assistance to the investigation.

    Pre-trial investigation is underway.

     

    Tags:
    Combating crime Turkestan region Combating corruption Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!