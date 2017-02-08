Head of Serbian Parliament to visit Kazakhstan
Gulshara Abdykalikova said that today Kazakh-Serbian relations are rapidly developing. She also added that Kazakhstan expects a visit by the President of the National Assembly of Serbia.
The Secretary noted, the good work of the Kazakh-Serbian intergovernmental commission saying that the two countries have good prospects for cooperation.
Gulshara Abdykalikova also thanked the Serbian side for taking part in the upcoming international exhibition "Expo-2017".
The Ambassador in turn congratulated Kazakhstan with the 25th anniversary of Independence.
Mr. Mirković has also emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan's participation in the UN Security Council as its non-permanent member saying that this fact itself is a confirmation of the country's prestige in the world.
The diplomat added that with regard to the "Expo-2017", Serbia has already begun the organizational work.