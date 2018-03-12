Head of South Korean Parliament fascinated by Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The parliamentarians of the Republic of Korea led by Speaker of the National Assembly of the country Chung Sye-kyun visited Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The South Korean delegation made a tour of the metropolis. This included their trips to the City Museum and the State Republican Korean Theater.

Meeting with Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek, the head of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea underlined that he was fascinated by the beauty and friendliness of the city.

"I am to go to Astana that is the centre of political life in Central Asia. However, I had always been willing to visit Almaty, famous for its traditions, cosiness, and mountains. Now, Almaty will always be among the world's most beautiful cities in my personal list. In addition, your city has excellent conditions for winter sports. This is evident from the active participation of the Kazakh athletes in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, where our compatriots sincerely supported Denis Ten," said Chung Sye-kyun.

It should be mentioned that nowadays the Republic of Korea is one of the 12 largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. 290 South Korea-invested enterprises of trade, construction, real estate, and telecommunications sectors operate in Almaty. In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries reached nearly $1.7 billion. The trade turnover with Almaty city has grown by 16.7%, up to $163.1 million.