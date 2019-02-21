Head of State accepts Cabinet resignation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the Decree on the resignation of the Government and the temporary assignment of the Prime Minister duties to Askar Mamin, the press service of Akorda has informed.

The text of the Decree is as follows:

On the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I resolve:



1. To accept the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2. Temporarily assign the duties of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Askar Uzakpayevich Mamin.



3. The members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall continue executing their duties until the approval of a new composition of the Government.



4. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is published.



The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, 21st February 2019

No. 845