EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:06, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State accepts Cabinet resignation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the Decree on the resignation of the Government and the temporary assignment of the Prime Minister duties to Askar Mamin, the press service of Akorda has informed.

    The text of the Decree is as follows:

    On the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I resolve:

    1. To accept the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2. Temporarily assign the duties of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Askar Uzakpayevich Mamin.

    3. The members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall continue executing their duties until the approval of a new composition of the Government.

    4. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is published.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Astana, Akorda, 21st February 2019

    No. 845

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!