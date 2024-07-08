14:10, 08 July 2024 | GMT +6
Head of State amends Administrative Offences Code
The President of Kazakhstan inked the Law introducing changes and additions to the Code on Administrative Offences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President of Kazakhstan inked the Law introducing changes and additions to the Code on Administrative Offences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reads a statement of the Akorda press service.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.