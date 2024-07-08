EN
    14:10, 08 July 2024

    Head of State amends Administrative Offences Code

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan inked the Law introducing changes and additions to the Code on Administrative Offences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reads a statement of the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

