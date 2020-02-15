EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:59, 15 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State amends agr’t on Baiterek rocket complex creation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the creation of the Baiterek rocket complex at the Baikonur cosmodrome» as of December 22, 2004, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

