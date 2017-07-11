EN
    12:11, 11 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State amends law on amalgamation of electric grid companies

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of electrical energy industry" aimed at amalgamation of regional electric grid companies and better regulation in the sphere of electric energy, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service. 

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

