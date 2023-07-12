EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:26, 12 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State amends law on repatriation of illegally appropriated assets

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On repatriation of illegally appropriated assets», Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In addition, President Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of repatriation of illegally appropriated assets».

    The text of the laws will be published in the press.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!