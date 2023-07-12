Head of State amends law on repatriation of illegally appropriated assets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On repatriation of illegally appropriated assets», Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In addition, President Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of repatriation of illegally appropriated assets».

The text of the laws will be published in the press.