TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:14, 19 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of State amends legislation on law enforcement bodies' activities

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed amendments to the legislation on the activities of law enforcement agencies, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to specific legislative enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Improving the Criminal Legislation, Criminal Procedure Legislation, and the Activities of the Law Enforcement and Special Governmental Bodies" is to be published in the press.

