Head of State amends number of legislative acts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan « On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of industrial security, industrial zones, wildlife, specially protected conservation areas, energy, natural monopolies and housing payments to employees of law-enforcement agencies», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

