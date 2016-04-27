Head of State and Foreign Affairs Minister of Saudi Arabia discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the sides discussed the issues of strengthening of bilateral relations in trade and economic, financial and investment, petrochemical and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

N. Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan had felt the support of Saudi Arabia since the first days of its independence.

The President also drew attention to productive cooperation between the two countries in different spheres stressing the necessity of strengthening of the economic cooperation.

The Head of State also noted the similarity of strategic goals both countries had in their long-term development plans.

In turn, A. Al-Jubeir emphasized the importance of further strengthening of the relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

Besides, the minister once again noted the role of Kazakhstan in development of the Islamic world.