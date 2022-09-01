EN
    11:27, 01 September 2022

    Head of State announces major goal of Kazakhstan’s economic policy

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities of the country’s new economic course, Kazinform reports.

    «The goal of our economic policy remains unchanged – to ensure quality and inclusive growth of all citizens’ well-being,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    In his words, the priorities of the new economic course will be the following:

    - boosting private entrepreneurship initiatives, shifting away from state capitalism and excessive interference of the state into economy.

    - development of competition, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

    - fair distribution of the national income.


