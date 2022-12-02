EN
    14:34, 02 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of State appoints akim of Zhambyl region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has been named as the akim of Zhambyl region in accordance with the decree signed by the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1967, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov is a graduate of the Leningrad Agricultural Institute and the Zhambyl Humanitarian and Technical University.

    Throughout his career he held many posts in Zhambyl region. For instance, he was the akim (head) of Baizak district in 2019-2021.

    Between 2021 and 2022 he served as the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region.

    On April 7, 2022 he was named the akim (governor) of Zhambyl region.


