    17:47, 03 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State appoints new Deputy Internal Affairs Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Saken Sarsenov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda's press service.

    By the order of the Head of the State Saken Sarsenov was appointed the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Saken Sarsenov was born in 1977 in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region. He graduated from the Moscow State Aviation Institute.


