Head of State approves Kazakhstan's Strategic Development Plan until 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On approval of the Strategic Development Plan of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2025 and the recognition of some Decrees of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as invalid," Kazinform refers to Akorda.

As previously reported, in November the Plan received Government approval.

The Strategic Development Plan describes how the life of Kazakhstanis should change in the next 7 years. Thus, according to it, the country's per capita GDP should grow to $46,000, life expectancy will increase from 72 to 75 years, the share of income of the least well-off 40% of the population will increase from 22.8% to 27%, and the development gap between the regions by GRP - fall from 3.2 times to 2.7 times.

By 2025, the share of exports of non-primary goods and services should grow from 44.6% to 50% of total exports, while the share of SMEs in GDP should increase from 26.8% to 35% of GDP. It is also planned to ensure the growth of the loan portfolio in the national currency from 18% to 50% of GDP.

The strategic plan also refers to the formation of a united nation of strong and devoted people, who are at the same time competitive and enterprising. The Plan provides for measures to make state agencies more client-oriented, the banking sector - stable, and judges - less corrupt.

It is also envisaged that the state's share in the economy will decrease, the barriers for small and medium-sized businesses will be eliminated, and the use of new technologies will increase.