Head of State assigns to renovate Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting on socioeconomic development of Atyrau region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged to renovate the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline.

The pipeline length is more than 1,000 km and it is worn out for 80%. It may cause water shortages not only in Atyrau bit also in Mangistau regions.

To this end the Head of State charged the Government and Samruk Kazyna Fund to modernize the pipeline.