Head of State attending celebrations dedicated to 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the celebrations commemorating the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

Kazinform has learnt from Akorda Twitter account. The event is also being attended by members of the Senate and Majilis, representatives of government agencies, international community, culture and sports, as well as domestic and foreign media. In addition, as part of celebrations today Nazarbayev University will hold an international scientific-practical conference "Mangilik El". It is expected that the event will be participated by more than 1,000 foreign and Kazakh scientists, international experts, MPs, representatives of political parties and the business community. The final event of the celebratory program will be held at "Barys" Ice Palace.