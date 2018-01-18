Head of State attends Astana Ballet Gala in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the concert of the Astana Ballet at New York's Lincoln Center, the Akorda press service reports.

The program included miniature scenes from the Heritage of the Great Steppe, A Fuego Lento and Love Fear Loss ballets choreographed by Ricardo Amarante and the Nutcracker ballet choreographed by Altynai Assylmuratova.



The concert was held within the framework of the Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World project of the country's Culture Ministry and was dated to Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council.

