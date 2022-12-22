Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the exhibition «Abai. The Legacy of Brotherly People» dedicated to the life and creative work of great poet and thinker Abai in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The event was held to further strengthen the ties of friendship ad brotherhood between the people and countries.

Special place in the exhibition was dedicated to the life stages of Abai, his image in the works of painters Kasteev, Tansykbayev, Sidorkin, Utepbayev as well as the connection between Novoiy’s poems and the works of the Kazakh poet.

Also, over 120 exhibitions from the fund of Abai’s state historic-cultural and literary-memorial museum-reserve Zhidebai-Boreli were on display.

Photo: akorda.kz