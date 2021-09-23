EN
    17:19, 23 September 2021

    Head of State attends ‘Otpantau 2021’ exercise in Mangistau region

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the operational-strategic command and staff exercise «Otpantau 2021» on the second and last day of his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The exercise took place at the «Oimasha» military training area when the Supreme Commander-in-Chief inspected the forward control post of the General Staff and heard reports of the Minister of Defense, commanders of the Kazakh armed forces as well as akim (governor) of Karaganda region.

    During the visit Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the preparedness of the special task units, modern military equipment and familiarized with the presentation on construction of a military hospital in Aktau.

    Afterwards, President Tokayev followed the course of the «Otpantau 2021» exercise from the viewing platform.


