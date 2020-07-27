Head of State awards Aibyn Order to police officer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has awarded the Aibyn Order to a policeman for arresting a pedophile, Kazinform reports citing Polisia.kz.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan major Bakytzhan Bakirov, who detained a pedophile in the city of Almaty, was awarded the II degree Aibyn Order.

Trying to escape the detainee jumped from the window of 13th floor. Without hesitation Bakytzhan Bakirov followed the suspect and jumped out of the window too. Fortunately both landed on a terrace two floors below. The police officer broke his foot. However, he managed to detain the suspect. The detainee is accused of robbery and rape of a minor.

Police Major Bakytzhan Bakirov underwent three surgery operations on his leg. The policeman has a wife and six children.