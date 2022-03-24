Head of State awards Alexander Gerlits the Kurmet Order

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding Para-athlete Aexander Gerlits as well as chief and head coaches of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan Anton Zhdanovich and Vassiliy Kolomiets the Kurmet Order, the Akorda press service reports.

The President signed the decree on awarding state prizes of Kazakhstan as of March 24, 2022 for outstanding sports achievements at the XIII Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The decree takes effects since the day it was signed.

As earlier reported, Alexander Gerlits won the third Paralympic medal in the history of Kazakhstan, the bronze medal in the men’s 10 km cross-country skiing.