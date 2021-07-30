Head of State awards Alibek Dnishev Labor Hero of Kazakhstan title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree awarding Alibek Dnishev the highest distinction – title «Kazakhstan Enbek Eri» title (Labor Hero of Kazakhstan), Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Alibek Dnishev has been awarded the «Kazakhstan Enbek Eri» title for special contributions to the development of domestic culture and promotion of musical art.

The decree takes place since the day of signing.