Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding

A solemn ceremony of awarding nationals of Kazakhstan who took an active part in flood relief efforts was held at the Akorda residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing those gathered the Head of State said the recent flooding became one of the worst disasters in the country’s history. A state of emergency was declared in 10 regions of Kazakhstan. Over 19,000 homes were affected by floodwaters.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said rescuers, the military, internal affairs officers and akimat staffs throughout the day and night battled the floods. Above 63,000 employees of law enforcement agencies were deployed in flood mitigation. Over 120,000 people, including 40,000 children were evacuated.

Since the beginning of the floods, more than 50,000 volunteers collected humanitarian aid for the flood-hit people. The President also thanked fraternal countries, international companies and organizations for their assistance and support.

The Head of State stressed the recent flooding revealed bonds of unity and solidarity of the people of Kazakhstan. Joint efforts helped prevent the worst scenarios.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the efforts of volunteers and called theme heroes of our age and embodiment of true patriotism.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The President reminded that over 2,200 homes will be built and 10,000 repaired in flood-stricken regions through the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to all Kazakhstanis who took part in flood relief operations and awarded rescuers, volunteers, public figures, the military, doctors, entrepreneurs, and heads of large companies for their assistance.